E-commerce giant Flipkart found itself in hot water after telling a customer it does not provide services outside India when asked by a resident of Nagaland why it wasn’t delivering to the north-eastern state.

To a query on the company’s Facebook page asking about the lack of delivery in the state and imploring the company to ‘treat all states equally’, the official handle replied by saying: "Sorry to hear that. We appreciate your interest in shopping with us. However, sellers do not provide our services outside India”.

Flipkart, however, realised its mistake and apologised for the comment, saying: “We are extremely sorry about the inadvertent error earlier. We strive to ensure serviceability across the nation, including regions in Nagaland. We are happy to connect with you and provide currently available options.”

But by then, the remark was enough to create a furore on social media, with Twitter users tagging the Home Ministry seeking action.