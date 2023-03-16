ITAT upholds Flipkart's appeal against alleged Rs 1,700 crore marketing intangibles & ESOP cross-charge

As per the Division Bench of Bengaluru ITAT comprising George George K, Judicial Member, and Padmavathy S, Accountant Member, Flipkart filed a loss return of Rs 139.61 crore against which it was subjected to the addition of Rs 1708.39 crore on account of valuation of marketing intangibles, and Rs 15.80 crore on account of ESOP expenses;

The Bengaluru Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has permitted Flipkart India's appeal and allowed deduction towards ESOP expenditure by following the jurisdictional HC ruling in Biocon. The ITAT has dismissed the revenue departments appeal against a Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) order, deleting an addition on account of valuation of marketing intangibles

The ITAT said it was relying on Flipkart's own case for AY (assessment year) 2015-16, wherein it was held that the profit margin foregone by the assessee cannot be held to be an incurred expenditure in creating intangible or goodwill; thus, in the light of coordinate bench ruling in assessee's own case, the ITAT said it found no reason to interfere with CIT(A)'s order and dismissed the revenue department's appeal;

On ESOP expenses, Flipkart had contended before the ITAT that the expenses qualify under the conditions prescribed under Section 37, are an unascertained liability and not contingent liability,recognised in accordance with IND AS 102 and by following a consistent accounting method year-to-year and that there is no liability to withhold tax in case of cost-to-cost reimbursement as per various judicial precedents.

The ITAT said it is relying on the coordinate bench ruling in Novo Nordisk, wherein it was held that ESOP expenses incurred on the issue of overseas parent company’s share is to be considered as revenue expenditure, and on a special bench ruling in Biocon (upheld by the jurisdictional high court) wherein it was held that the term ‘expenditure’ also includes a loss and therefore, issuance of shares at a discount where the assessee absorbs the difference between a price at which it is issued and the market value of the shares would also be expenditure incurred for the purpose of Section 37(1).

Accordingly, the ITAT said it holds that expenditure incurred towards ESOP is eligible for deduction under Section 37(1).

