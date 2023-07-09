Flipkart employees to get $700 million in a cash payout

By Shruti Malhotra

Flipkart plans to provide its employees with a $700 million cash payout facilitated by Walmart, compensating for the loss of share value due to PhonePe's separation. The process is nearing completion and may be Flipkart's final buyback before its IPO. PhonePe raised $850 million in funding, valuing it at $12 billion, but has not commented on its plans.