Flipkart employees to get $700 million in a cash payout

Flipkart plans to provide its employees with a $700 million cash payout facilitated by Walmart, compensating for the loss of share value due to PhonePe's separation. The process is nearing completion and may be Flipkart's final buyback before its IPO. PhonePe raised $850 million in funding, valuing it at $12 billion, but has not commented on its plans.
Flipkart, the leading Indian e-commerce company, is set to provide its employees with a cash payout of $700 million, sources told CNBC-TV18. The payout is being facilitated by Walmart, which acquired a majority stake in Flipkart in 2018. This move comes as a means to compensate current and former employees for the loss of share value following the separation of PhonePe, Flipkart's digital payments subsidiary.
According to sources, the monetisation process is expected to be completed soon, and HR emails have already been sent to eligible current and former employees of both Flipkart and Myntra, a fashion e-commerce platform owned by Flipkart. Myntra alone has approximately 2,500 to 3,500 employees, while Flipkart boasts a workforce of over 15,000 individuals.
This cash payout is likely to be the last buyback programme undertaken by Flipkart before its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). The company has been contemplating going public for some time now, and this move could be seen as a step toward that goal.
In a separate development, PhonePe, Flipkart's digital payments arm, has successfully raised $850 million in funding this year. General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, has contributed $550 million to this funding round. Other investors include Walmart, the parent company of Flipkart, and Ribbit Capital. The latest funding round values PhonePe at a staggering $12 billion.
PhonePe has refrained from making any official comments regarding the funding or its future plans. The company's success in raising substantial capital highlights the growing demand for digital payment solutions in India, where the government has been actively promoting a cashless economy.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Coach-Soch | The power of purpose — the strength for startups beyond passion and perseverance
Jul 8, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Here is an expert's take on how to maximise returns on real estate investment
Jul 8, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Market risks and triggers: Where is the Nifty headed?
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Explainer | What is stock market? —a beginner's guide to India's capital markets
Jul 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read