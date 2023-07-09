Flipkart employees to get $700 million in a cash payout

By Shruti Malhotra

Flipkart plans to provide its employees with a $700 million cash payout facilitated by Walmart, compensating for the loss of share value due to PhonePe's separation. The process is nearing completion and may be Flipkart's final buyback before its IPO. PhonePe raised $850 million in funding, valuing it at $12 billion, but has not commented on its plans.

Flipkart, the leading Indian e-commerce company, is set to provide its employees with a cash payout of $700 million, sources told CNBC-TV18. The payout is being facilitated by Walmart, which acquired a majority stake in Flipkart in 2018. This move comes as a means to compensate current and former employees for the loss of share value following the separation of PhonePe, Flipkart's digital payments subsidiary.

According to sources, the monetisation process is expected to be completed soon, and HR emails have already been sent to eligible current and former employees of both Flipkart and Myntra, a fashion e-commerce platform owned by Flipkart. Myntra alone has approximately 2,500 to 3,500 employees, while Flipkart boasts a workforce of over 15,000 individuals. This cash payout is likely to be the last buyback programme undertaken by Flipkart before its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) . The company has been contemplating going public for some time now, and this move could be seen as a step toward that goal.