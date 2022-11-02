Homebusiness newscompanies news

Flipkart B2B faces increase in losses in FY22 to Rs 3,404 crore

Flipkart B2B faces increase in losses in FY22 to Rs 3,404 crore

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

Mini

Witnessing an increase of over 19 percent from Rs 45,794 crore in FY21, Flipkart’s total expenses jumped to Rs 54,580 crore. The Walmart-owned company spent Rs 53,879 crore on purchases of stock-in-trade in FY22.

The business-to-business (B2B) arm of commerce giant Flipkart, Flipkart India, witnessed an increase in losses to Rs 3,404 crore FY22 from Rs 2,445 crore a year earlier. This comes at a time when its operating revenue rose 19 percent to reach Rs 50,993 crore in FY22.

Recommended Articles

View All

Unemployment rate rises, hiring slows in October — Rural Indians lose more jobs than urban

IST3 Min(s) Read

Indian startups hiring fewer senior staffers as gig workers muscle in: Razorpay report

IST3 Min(s) Read

Gold prices: Will likely Fed rate hike add sparkle to yellow metal?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Decoding rule 132 of income tax and how it impacts you

IST3 Min(s) Read

Witnessing an increase of over 19 percent from Rs 45,794 crore in FY21, Flipkart’s total expenses jumped to Rs 54,580 crore. The Walmart-owned company spent Rs 53,879 crore on purchases of stock-in-trade in FY22. The employee benefits expense stood at Rs 6,274 crore in FY22, up from Rs 3,850 a year earlier.
Walmart-owned online marketplace Flipkart has earlier seen its losses widen by 51 percent in FY22 due to a 36 percent rise in expenses. As a result of growth in marketplace services, logistics management, and advertising services, revenues were up 31 percent.
Led by transportation, advertising and promotion, and legal costs, the total expenses for the company increased by 36.5 percent
Also Read:Flipkart’s loss widens by 51% on back of 36% rise in expenses
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FlipkartFlipkart India

Previous Article

MoEVing raises $2.5 million from JSW Ventures to ramp up electric mobility platform

Next Article

Twitter advertising and marketing chiefs, other top management officials quit