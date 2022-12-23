Flipkart and PhonePe will now operate as fully separate entities

"Establishing these businesses as individual entities will allow both to chart their own growth paths, as they continue building industry-leading offerings that provide access and inclusion for Indians," Flipkart and PhonePe said in a joint statement.

Flipkart and PhonePe on Friday announced that they completed their separation and will now operate as separate entities. The partial separation of the two business groups was announced in December 2020.

As part of this transaction, the existing Phone Singapore and Flipkart Singapore shareholders, led by Walmart, have directly purchased the Phone India shares, completing the move to make PhonePe an entirely India domiciled company, a process that was started earlier in the year.

Walmart would remain the majority shareholder of both groups.

CEOs speak

PhonePe's founder and CEO Sameer Nigam said that the company is looking forward to its next growth phase as it invests in new businesses in the wealth management and lending, insurance segments, while also enabling the next UPI payments wave in India. "This will help propel our vision to provide billions of Indians with financial inclusion," he said.

Meanwhile, the Flipkart Group's CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the the company is committed to its purpose of empowering every Indian's dream by delivering value via innovation in technology as well as commerce, while helping small businesses connect to markets across India. He said the group has developed many successful entrepreneurs and has seen former employees start impactful businesses.

"We are proud to see Phone grow and thrive as a successful organisation in its own right. We are confident PhonePe will continue to scale and achieve its vision of providing financial inclusion to millions of Indians," he added.

Flipkart and PhonePe business history

Flipkart was started in 2007 as a portal to sell books online. The Flipkart group then branched out into other ventures such as Myntra, Flipkart Health+, Cleartrip, among others. The company said it has delivered the online shopping experience for more than 450 million Indians by giving growth opportunities to over 1.1 million sellers, including small and medium businesses, craftsmen and artisans.

In 2016, the Flipkart Group acquired the Phone Group, one of the country's largest digital payments platform. The PhonePe app has over 400 million registered users, and the company said that more than one in four Indians now uses the application. It added that PhonePe has digitised over 35 million offline merchants across tier 2, 3 and 4 cities, covering 99 percent of the country's pin codes.

"Setting up these businesses as separate entities will also provide value and create new opportunities for investors to participate in the Indian tech ecosystem — helping unlock and maximize enterprise value for shareholders of the two companies," the statement said.

