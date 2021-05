The CCI has recently launched a probe against Tata Motors to investigate whether the automobile giant has been abusing its dominant market position. Even as the investigation is underway, here is a list of other large companies that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has investigated since it became functional in May 2009.

Google

Google had come under the lens of the competition watchdog in 2019 for abusing its dominant position in phone operating software, Android OS. The tech giant has also investigated the payment practices of Play Store and Google Pay app. The company was also investigated in 2018 for anti-competitive practices for online searches.

WhatsApp

CCI launched a probe against the Facebook-owned instant messaging app after WhatsApp revealed its new privacy policy. The matter of contention was abuse of its dominant position and anti-competitive practices that would happen as a result of the new changes.

Flipkart

Flipkart was investigated last year for its online business practices and discounting practices that were seen as against competition law. Rival Amazon also had to face a similar probe, and both companies filed legal challenges against the order.

OYO

Following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), OYO was investigated. MakeMyTrip and Goibibo were also under the scanner after the same complaint.

Jet Airways, IndiGo and SpiceJet

The three airlines came under flak from CCI and were fined Rs 258 crore for cartelisation in fixing fuel surcharge for transporting cargo.

Car manufacturers