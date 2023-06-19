Nomura initiates coverage on this non-bank lender, sees 25% upside on 'best-in-class' profitability

Nomura is anticipating Five-Star's Assets Under Management to grow by 30 percent over financial year 2023-2026 led by a large, untapped opportunity in the MSME, particularly in niche, small business loans, coupled with limited competition.
The brokerage said that Five-Star is highly profitable and ranks among the fastest growing NBFCs in a niche market. It is anticipating the company's Assets Under Management to grow by 30 percent over financial year 2023-2026 led by a large, untapped opportunity in the MSME, particularly in niche, small business loans, coupled with limited competition.
Between financial year 2018-2023, the company had an AUM CAGR of 47 percent with an average ticket size of Rs 3 lakh.
Five-Star's AUM growth will also be led by an expansion of nearly 50-60 branches every year, increase in the fleet on the street, leading to higher customer addition, enhanced productivity and a gradual increase in ticket size back to pre-Covid levels.
Among key risks that Nomura highlights for the stock include inability to scale up in new states, rising competition from other lenders or fintechs, and worse-than-expected deterioration in asset quality.
Shares of Five-Star Business Finance are trading 8.2 percent higher at Rs 649. Today's surge has also meant that the stock has turned positive on a year-to-date basis.
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | PM Modi's US Visit —Technology, talent and trade must drive US-India partnership
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Coach-Soch | Tulip Mania — know what is this concept and how financial regulators often misinterpret it
Jun 19, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
AI has enabled these medical breakthroughs recently
Jun 17, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Third Eye: Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code — you need to learn to stop worrying and love the pre-pack
Jun 17, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read