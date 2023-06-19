CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsNomura initiates coverage on this non bank lender, sees 25% upside on 'best in class' profitability

Nomura initiates coverage on this non-bank lender, sees 25% upside on 'best-in-class' profitability

Nomura initiates coverage on this non-bank lender, sees 25% upside on 'best-in-class' profitability
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 12:52:13 PM IST (Published)

Nomura is anticipating Five-Star's Assets Under Management to grow by 30 percent over financial year 2023-2026 led by a large, untapped opportunity in the MSME, particularly in niche, small business loans, coupled with limited competition. 

Shares of non-bank lender Five-Star Business Finance surged as much as 9 percent on Monday after brokerage firm Nomura initiated coverage on the stock with a  buy rating and a price target of Rs 750 per share. The price target implies a potential upside of 25 percent from Friday's closing levels. Nomura believes that the NBFC is uniquely positioned with "best-in-class" profitability among its peers.

Live Tv

Loading...

The brokerage said that Five-Star is highly profitable and ranks among the fastest growing NBFCs in a niche market. It is anticipating the company's Assets Under Management to grow by 30 percent over financial year 2023-2026 led by a large, untapped opportunity in the MSME, particularly in niche, small business loans, coupled with limited competition.


Between financial year 2018-2023, the company had an AUM CAGR of 47 percent with an average ticket size of Rs 3 lakh.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X