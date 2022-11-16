Five Star Business Finance IPO: Here is how to check your allotment status

The allotment status can be checked on the registrar as well as the BSE website.

The allotment date for Five Star Business Finance's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16.

Investors who have applied for the IPO can check their allotment status through the website karisma.kfintech.com . Investors can also check the share allotment status through the BSE website.

KFin Technologies Ltd. is the official registrar of the IPO.

How to check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status

The investors can check the status online using their PAN details. Follow these steps:

Login to the BSE website (bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx)

Select Five Star Business Finance IPO and enter your application number

Enter PAN details and click the submit button

You can see the Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status on the screen

The IPO opened on November 9 and closed on November 11. The IPO was subscribed only 70 percent as it received bids for 2.12 crore shares against 3.04 crore shares on offer. The price band was in the range of Rs 450-474.

Setup in 1984, the company is an NBFC that offers secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.

The issue was completely an Offer for Sale, providing an exit to existing investors. Promoter holding post the issue will decrease to 33.7 percent from 40.1 percent earlier.