Five Star Business Finance IPO: Here is how to check your allotment status

The allotment status can be checked on the registrar as well as the BSE website.
The allotment date for Five Star Business Finance's initial public offering (IPO) is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16.
KFin Technologies Ltd. is the official registrar of the IPO.
How to check Five Star Business Finance IPO allotment status
The investors can check the status online using their PAN details. Follow these steps:
The IPO opened on November 9 and closed on November 11. The IPO was subscribed only 70 percent as it received bids for 2.12 crore shares against 3.04 crore shares on offer. The price band was in the range of Rs 450-474.
Setup in 1984, the company is an NBFC that offers secured business loans to micro-entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals.
Brokerage firms hold mixed views on the issue as the OFS was considered to be expensive and recommended for subscription with caution.