Five questions that Siemens minority shareholders seek answers to

Investors seek answers to various questions on the low-voltage and geared motors business deal announced by Siemens on May 19. This includes concerns on corporate governance, valuations, compensation to minority shareholders and more.

On May 19, Siemens investors were taken by surprise when the company announced the sale of its low-voltage and geared motors business to its parent company, Siemens AG. The stock tanked 12 percent since this announcement in the last hour of trade on May 19.

Live Tv

Loading...

The low-voltage and geared motors business is a part of the Digital Industries segment of Siemens and the deal is for a cash consideration of Rs 2,200 crore, to paid as a special dividend. This consideration was twice the FY22 revenue, representing 7 percent and 9 percent of Siemens consolidated revenue and earnings before, interest and tax.

Siemens, however, shall be taking minority approval for this transaction. But before providing an approval, Siemens minority shareholders seek answers to five crucial questions in regards to this deal.