Fitch Ratings revises OYO's outlook to positive; affirms ratings at 'B-'

Fitch Ratings revises OYO's outlook to positive; affirms ratings at 'B-'

Fitch Ratings revises OYO's outlook to positive; affirms ratings at 'B-'
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 31, 2023 5:20:21 PM IST (Published)

The rating agency also affirmed the rating on the $660-million senior secured term loan facility due 2026, issued by OYO's fully owned subsidiary, Oravel Stays Singapore Pte Ltd, at 'B-'.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday, May 31, revised the outlook on India-based Oravel Stays Ltd — which operates travel tech firm and brand OYO —  for long-term foreign and local-currency issuer default ratings to positive from stable, while affirming the ratings at 'B-'.

The rating agency also affirmed the rating on the $660-million senior secured term loan facility due 2026, issued by OYO's fully-owned subsidiary, Oravel Stays Singapore Pte Ltd, at 'B-'.
"The outlook revision reflects our view that OYO is on track to generate positive EBITDA and cash flow from operations (CFO) sustainably. This follows positive EBITDA in every quarter of the financial year ended March 2023 (FY23), which is the first year of profits since OYO's incorporation in 2012," according to a statement by the agency.
