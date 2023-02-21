Fitch Ratings expects Indian banks to outperform longer than expected

Impaired loan ratio of India's banking sector fell to 4.5 percent during the first nine months of the current financial year, a decline of 150 basis points from the end of financial year 2022.

The strong performance of Indian banks is likely to last longer than earlier envisaged, according to Fitch Ratings. It cites better financial performance aided by improvement in asset quality and profitability as the key reason behind this.

"There is further upside in bank performance and that this could persist for longer than we had initially expected, with Covid-19 pandemic-related risks largely in the background and a steady improvement in bank balance sheets over the past three years, in part due to forbearance," the agency wrote in its note.

The agency further noted that a sustained easing of financial risks can support a better operating environment, but that will depend on various factors like the medium-term growth potential, borrower health and loans under regulatory relief, instead of just the near-term bank performance.

However, Fitch warns that continued strong loan growth may lead to selective or incremental increases in risk appetite, while compression of Net Interest Margin and higher credit costs post winding-down of regulatory forbearance can still weigh on financial profiles.

Although increased write-offs have been a key factor in bringing that down, it has also been supported by higher loan growth, lower slippages and better recoveries. The agency expects further improvement to this by the end of the current financial year, even as the risk of asset quality pressure lingers for the next year when the regulatory forbearance ends.

The sector's improving provision cover also supports the ability of these banks to withstand risks, according to Fitch. From 71 percent at the end of financial year 2022, provision cover within the sector has improved to 75 percent within the first nine months of the year. Private lenders are better-placed in this aspect, with an impaired loan ratio of 2.1 percent, compared to 5.6 percent of state-run lenders.

However, the agency kept its assigned viability level below implied levels and said that any viable rating upgrade will consider whether the financial profile has improved and exceeds any additional risk taken.

The Nifty Bank index has been an underperformer so far in 2023, declining close to 6 percent, compared to the Nifty 50's decline of 1.7 percent.