Fitch affirms Adani Ports rating at BBB- with 'stable' outlook

Fitch affirms Adani Ports rating at BBB- with 'stable' outlook

Fitch affirms Adani Ports rating at BBB- with 'stable' outlook
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 23, 2023 6:42:15 PM IST (Published)

The rating agency said it expects APSEZ's financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports. Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd ended at Rs 654.95, down by Rs 2.35, or 0.36 percent on the BSE.

Fitch Ratings on Thursday, March 23, affirmed the 'BBB-' ratings on port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd's long-term foreign-currency issuer default status. The outlook of the company is stable, said the rating agency.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the Hindenburg report alleging governance issues at the Adani group has a limited near-term impact on APSEZ's cost of funding and access at the current rating level.
The rating agency said it expects APSEZ's financial flexibility to remain supported by its robust portfolio of seaports, which comprises strategically located assets with best-in-class operational efficiency and an adequate liquidity position. APSEZ's internal cash surplus is sufficient to cover its near-term operations and debt obligations as well as its budgeted capex.
Also Read: Bank of England hikes interest rates by 25 bps to 4.25%
Talking about debt structure, Fitch said APSEZ's consolidated debt comprises mainly US dollar and Indian rupee bullet bonds, "We expect its business strengths, established capital-market access, and relationships with banks to mitigate refinancing risk. APSEZ also has limited exposure to floating interest rates due to its use of fixed-rate bonds and bank loans."
The Fitch base case assumes about 10-12 percent annual growth in cargo volumes and around 3-5 percent annual growth in tariffs over the next few years. Fitch expects an EBITDA margin of about 60 percent over the period.
"We assume capex of Rs 50 billion-60 billion per annum in the FBC, and cash outflow from acquisitions at 25 percent of FY23's outflow annually starting FY24. Our base-case debt/operating EBITDA remains high at about 4.5x in FY23 before reducing to less than 4.0x in FY25," it said.
Also Read: Finance Ministry to review public sector bank performance on March 25, likely to issue advisory: Sources
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
