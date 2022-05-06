Fire breaks out at UPL's Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat

A fire broke out at chemical company United Phosphorus Ltd's (UPL) Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat on Friday morning. The accident was reported at unit 1 of the company's plant.

TV9 Gujarati tweeted a video showing thick black smoke engulfing the factory premises.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately to douse the blaze and the situation was brought under control, as per the company.

However, more details were awaited.