23 'high potential' companies selected for IFTA Fintech Startup of the Year award

By Pihu Yadav

The India FinTech Forum organises consultations, round tables, webinars and meet-ups in several locations and seeks to drive policies that accelerate the growth of fintech in India. It has more than 2,750 fintech companies and over 30,000 individuals as its members.

India FinTech Forum (IFTA), a not-for-profit fintech advocacy group representing Indian fintech companies, on Monday, announced 23 fintech startups which will be demonstrating their products and services to a jury this month. The winning startup will be awarded the IFTA Fintech Startup of the Year award on November 30 during a full-day in-person conference in Mumbai. In another category, six companies incorporated before 2015 will compete for the Fintech Scaleup of the Year award.

Winners of past editions of IFTA have included names such as Capital Float, ZestMoney and Simpl. IFTA also said that past winners of IFTA have cumulatively raised over $4 billion in funding from Venture Capitals to date.

Nitya Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO, Simpl and winner of Fintech Startup of the Year 2020 says, “This award is a recognition of all the hard work the team has put into creating a new category of payments and a breakthrough consumer experience.”

Over 1,200 applications were said to be received for more than 20 award categories from countries including Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States of America.

The 7th edition of IFTA is supported by prominent entities that are committed to accelerating the Indian Fintech Ecosystem, including Mumbai FinTech Hub, Perfios, Happay, CashRich, Think360.AI, EnKash, Biz2X, Ring, Dhan, JuicyScore, TransUnion CIBIL, Xoxoday and ComplyVantage.

