Mini Finolex Cables share price: Jefferies said that Finolex cable’s first quarter of the financial year 2023 (Q1FY23) PAT did beat their estimates but current volatility in key commodities warrants caution.

Shares of Finolex Cables Ltd gained as much as 2.73 percent in early morning trade on Thursday before giving up gains in the afternoon after brokerage firm Jeffries maintained a 'buy' rating on the shares of company. However, it cut the target price on the stock by 20 percent at Rs 600.

At 2 pm shares of the company were trading at Rs 464.8, a decline of 0.6 percent on the BSE.

Finolex Cables posted strong financial results for the April-June quarter. The company's net profit grew 39 percent and stood at Rs 119 crore from Rs 86 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The operating margin improved by 11.2 percent driven by sales of electrical cables despite copper volatility.

Although on a quarterly basis the company’s net profit declined 46.7 percent from Rs 224.4 crore. The total income also declined 14 percent from Rs 1206.80 crore in the last quarter to Rs 1032.81 crore in the April-June quarter.

According to the brokerage, a key monitorable is the family tussle within the Finolex Group.

Jefferies also said that Finolex cables sales are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 13 percent from FY22 to FY25.

Throughout this year, this stock has declined over 13 percent in the year so far. In the past one month though the shares have performed well and have gained 14.54 percent.