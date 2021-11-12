FINO Payments Bank to invest IPO proceeds in technology, digital, marketing & branding

“We have got very good response from the retail side. There was a muted response from the HNI side and our QIB was well-subscribed,” said Rishi Gupta, MD and CEO of FINO Payments Bank in an interview with CNBC-TV18. Shares of Fino Payments Bank debuted on the bourses at a discount of about 5 percent to the IPO price.

FINO Payments Bank made its debut in the secondary market on Friday, with its shares listing at a discount to the issue price.

Shares of FINO Payments Bank listed at Rs 548 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 5 percent to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 577. The IPO was subscribed two times.

On the NSE, the stock began its journey at Rs 544.35, a 5.7 percent discount to the issue price.

“We have got a very good response from the retail side. There was a muted response from the HNI side and our QIB was well-subscribed,” said Rishi Gupta, MD and CEO of FINO Payments Bank, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Most of the proceeds of the fund-raise will go into three areas – technology, digital side of the business, and marketing and branding side.

“We run a very asset-light model. Most of the proceeds for the fund-raise will go into three areas – we will be investing more in technology, in the digital side of the business, and the marketing and branding side of the business,” he shared.

When asked about reverse merger, he replied, “Our five-year period of minimum holding lapses in June 2022. Around the same time we will apply, aInd we want to reverse merge the bank or the holding company post June 2022. That will be subjective to the regulatory and NCLT approvals.”

The company is quite active on the liability side of products as well as on the payment side.

“We are trying to start on the credit side. We have started small partnerships with NBFCs and banks to offer loans to merchants, consumers, to offer gold loans. We are also planning to offer more investment-linked products like insurance, and mutual funds,” he said.

