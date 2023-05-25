Fine Organic shares give up intraday gains, end lower despite strong Q4 earnings

Topline for the full-year stood at Rs 3,023.07 crore, a growth of 61 percent year-on-year.
However, revenue declined by 3.3 percent from last year to Rs 597 crore from Rs 617 crore. For the full year, the company's net profit grew by 138 percent, while operating profit or EBITDA also more than doubled, growing by 128 percent. Topline for the full-year stood at Rs 3,023.07 crore, a growth of 61 percent year-on-year.
Fine Organics manufactures, processes, supplies, distributes, deals, imports, and exports a wide variety of oleochemical-based additives used in food, plastics, cosmetics, coatings, and other specialty applications.
Shares of Fine Organic ended 1.1 percent lower after gaining as much as 6.5 percent intraday. The stock ended at Rs 4,454.40.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Nykaa CEO says concerns around top-level exits, competition are overstated
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out: Three things that make India the beacon of hope for world economic growth
May 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation
May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India
May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read