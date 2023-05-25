Fine Organic shares give up intraday gains, end lower despite strong Q4 earnings

Topline for the full-year stood at Rs 3,023.07 crore, a growth of 61 percent year-on-year.

Shares of Fine Organic Industries gave up all of its morning gains and ended 1.2 percent lower on Thursday despite reporting strong results for the March quarter.

The company's net profit grew by 23 percent from last year to Rs 150 crore from Rs 122 crore. Operating profit or EBITDA also increased by 27 percent year-on-year to Rs 202 crore.