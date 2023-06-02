One of Reddit's largest investors says its stake value dropped 41% in less than 2 years

During the funding round in August 2021, Reddit had a valuation of $10 billion. Fidelity has recently marked down its stakes in various startups like Stripe and Reddit, has also reduced the value of its Twitter stake.

Fidelity, the primary investor in Reddit's latest funding round in August 2021, has significantly reduced the estimated value of its equity stake in the popular social media platform.

As per the monthly disclosure of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund, their stake in Reddit was valued at $16.6 million on April 28. This marks a cumulative decrease of 41.1 percent since August 2021 when Fidelity acquired the Reddit shares for $28.2 million, as stated in their annual and semi-annual reports, according to a report by TechCrunch.