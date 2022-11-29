Ferrari's F1 team boss Mattia Binotto resigns after topsy-turvy season

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that it has accepted the resignation of its Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto. Media had reported earlier that Binotto had decided to quit after a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that it has accepted the resignation of its Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto, who will leave his role as Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal on December 31 this year.

In a press release, Mattia Binotto said, " I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me."

Reuters had reported earlier that Binotto, whose contract is set to expire at the end of 2023, had decided to quit after a loss of confidence by Chairman John Elkann.

Binotto was appointed team boss in January 2019, replacing Maurizio Arrivabene, and has spent his whole career at Maranello. The team started this year promisingly as Charles Leclerc winning two of the opening three races after a winless year in 2020 and 2021. But Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the championship with ease.

During Binotto's tenure, Ferrari came under criticism for its pit and tire strategies. Ferrari did not declare his successor but said its choice “is expected to be finalised in the new year.”