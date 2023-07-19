Federal Bank launches QIP at floor price of Rs 132.59 per share

Shares of Federal Bank ended at Rs 135.70, up by Rs 0.90, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
Private sector lender Federal Bank on Wednesday (July 19) launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 132.59 per share.
The lender, in a regulatory filing, said the Credit, Investment and Raising Capital Committee of the board of directors of the bank authorised the opening of the issue on July 19, 2023.
Also, the floor price in respect of the issue, based on the pricing formula is Rs 132.59 per equity share and the bank may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price so calculated for the issue, the lender said.
Floor price refers to the minimum price in a share issuance programme.
Shares of Federal Bank ended at Rs 135.70, up by Rs 0.90, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.
