English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFederal Bank may consider IPO in 2024 for its non banking unit

Federal Bank may consider IPO in 2024 for its non-banking unit

Federal Bank may consider IPO in 2024 for its non-banking unit
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMMar 15, 2023 12:42:12 PM IST (Published)

Federal Bank's unit stake sale to be mix of new and existing shares and may seek Rs 5,000 crore valuation

India’s Federal Bank Ltd. may raise as much as Rs 2,000 crores ($242 million) in its non-banking financial company, according to Bloomberg. Fedbank Financial Services Ltd. is working with advisers on the potential stake sale. The offering could consist of new shares and existing ones from Federal Bank and private equity firm True North, which owns about one-fourth of the company, according to Bloomberg.

Recommended Articles

View All
Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Enabling Education 4: One must learn these skills in the changing world, but who should teach? 

Mar 15, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Early metaverse adopters will gain new customers, improve profitability: Wipro study

Mar 14, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Pakistan economic crisis | Ramadan relief package for poor, seeking IMF leniency and crimes at gunpoint

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

These are the cities where freshers have high scope in blue & grey collar jobs in India

Mar 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


FedFina, as the Mumbai-based lender is known, is seeking a valuation of about Rs. 5,000 crore in the stake sale and could launch its planned IPO as soon as 2024.
Considerations are ongoing and details of the sale such as size could change. A representative for True North declined to comment, while a representative for Federal Bank didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shares of Federal Bank fell about 1.4% on Tuesday as part of a broader global selloff of financial companies. The stock has declined about 8% this year, valuing the company at around $3.3 billion.
Acquiring an NBFC license in 2010, FedFina has more than 460 branches across the country, according to its website. It offers products including home loans, business loans and loans secured by gold and other property. The company filed a draft IPO prospectus in February 2022 to raise 9 billion rupees.
In an earlier interaction with CNBC TV18, Ashutosh Khajuria, Executive Director and CFO at Federal Bank said the bank is expected to grow 200-300 bps higher than the industry average, while gold remains a focus rea for the bank. In the gold loan segment, it is looking to identify new customer segments, launch gold teller machine Fedsafe gold and gold-backed credit cards to gain market share.
Additionally, the management expects high-teen growth in the bank’s balance sheet, spurred by a transformation in credit composition. The bank’s strategy is to enhance credit yield and margin with the help of the rise in unsecured credit composition.
The bank also plans to grow select high-margin businesses to enhance margins. This mainly includes credit segments like credit cards, personal loans, MSME, CV/CE, gold and MFI portfolios.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Federal BankIPO

Previous Article

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting on Sahara matter, explore ways to return investors' money

Next Article

Bank of America receives over $15 billion in deposits after SVB's failure

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X