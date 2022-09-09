Federal Bank denies merger talks with any other bank

Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank in an interview with CNBC-TV18 has denied merger talks with Kotak Mahindra Bank, as reported in some sections of the media.

Buy / Sell Federal Bank share TRADE

There is chatter on the street about Federal Bank going for a possible merger. However, the management in an interview with CNBC-TV18 has denied this and termed it as mere speculation.

“The internal communication I made had got the public attention. I don’t think there is any speculation of any nature. There is no such conversation nor is there any requirement for it,” said Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank.

According to a CNBC-Awaaz report, Kotak Mahindra Bank was in preliminary discussions for a potential acquisition of Federal Bank. The bank's stock zoomed to an all-time high after the report.

However, the bank has also told the exchanges, "We wish to clarify categorically that the news report of a merger between Federal Bank and another private bank is speculative in nature."

When asked what the considerations would be if Federal Bank has to buy something, he replied, “We would look for opportunities that may be margin accretive. We like businesses with high margins. If there is a scalable microfinance opportunity, absolutely yes, we will be interested.”

Analyst note that though Kotak has always been on the prowl for acquisition, at its own price, nothing has changed in the last six months to catalyze the acquisition of Federal Bank by Kotak Bank.

Bank stocks have been the best performers lately with half a dozen banks stocks hitting all-time highs on Thursday. Banks are also seeing a bunch of upgrades to their earnings due to higher than estimated margins, lower than feared credit costs, higher loan growth expectations etc.

Srinivasan expects the loan growth to be better in the coming quarters and the margins to grow in the near term.

“We may see an uptick in margins in a quarter or two. In the business mix, the credit quality and the cost of liabilities will be defining how the margins are and we have been guiding for something like 3.25-3.27 percent for the full year and I am sure that we should be able to deliver on that,” he said.

The industry credit data suggests it is the best in 7-8 years. “I have been around for a long time, I have never seen credit growth of this nature in the first 120 days of a financial year,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video