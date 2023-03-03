Federal Bank looks to open more branches in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as break-even costs reduces sharply

Federal Bank, one of India's leading private sector banks, is eyeing expansion outside its home state of Kerala. While speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ashutosh Khajuria, the Executive Director of Federal Bank, said that the bank is planning to grow its branch network in several focus areas, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

“We are growing in Gujarat, in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the major market next to Kerala. Then we are in Karnataka. We are also in the eastern part of India,” he said.

The bank's expansion plans are fueled by the success of its new branches, which are breaking even at a much faster pace than in earlier times. According to Khajuria, the bank's branches used to take three years to break even, but today, new branches are breaking even in just one year.

“All our new branches are breaking even in a period shorter than what it used to be earlier. Earlier it used to take three years to break even, now we are seeing branches breaking even in less than one year. So I think cost income ratio would not be adversely impacted by expansion,” he said.

This impressive performance has given Federal Bank the confidence to accelerate its branch expansion plans. Khajuria revealed that the bank plans to open 75 new branches this year, a significant increase from the previous year's expansion.

The focus on expansion outside Kerala is in-line with the Federal Bank's strategy of becoming a pan-India player in the banking industry. While the bank has a strong presence in Kerala, it has been working to increase its market share in other states.

The bank's expansion plans are also a response to the changing needs of customers. With the rise of digital banking and changing customer preferences, banks need to be present where their customers are. Federal Bank's expansion into new regions will help it better serve its customers and tap into new markets.

The stock was up over six percent last week and around a percent over the past month.

