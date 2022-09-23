By Anand Singha

The Delhi High Court on Friday imposed a penalty worth Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart for selling pressure cookers without an ISI mark and asked it to notify consumers who had purchased faulty cookers from the e-commerce platform.

The Delhi HC slammed the website for selling pressure cookers of substandard quality and ordered action in accordance with the CCPA (Central Consumer Protection Authority).

The CCPA in August last month imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Flipkart for allowing the sale of domestic pressure cookers which did not meet quality norms and violating the rights of customers.

In addition, the authorities had asked Flipkart to notify customers of 598 pressure cookers sold on its website, recall the pressure cookers, and reimburse their prices to the customers. Furthermore, the company was required to provide a compliance report on this within 45 days.

Despite the fact that the case was heard in court, Flipkart was not granted relief. The High Court today ordered the e-commerce corporation to notify all clients and refund their money.

Earlier, the CCPA had fined Amazon Rs 1 lakh in August for selling pressure cookers that did not meet quality standards. It also ordered Amazon to inform all consumers of the 2,265 pressure cookers sold on its site, recall the pressure cookers and reimburse the consumers' money, and provide a compliance report within 45 days.

