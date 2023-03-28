Fashinza secures $30 million funding to strengthen supply chain

Fashinza claims to provide an innovative solution by connecting SMEs directly to top fashion brands across the world. The company will use the capital to meet its growing international working capital requirements.

Fashinza, an AI-driven B2B marketplace for global fashion supply chains, on Tuesday, announced that it has secured $30 million in working capital funding from Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.

Fashinza claims to provide an innovative solution by connecting SMEs directly to top fashion brands across the world. Fashinza has created an online platform that allows both buyers and sellers to connect seamlessly.

"Fashinza is transforming the global fashion supply chain. Their performance since inception, the strength of their founding team, and their existing global network of manufacturers and customers gave us enough confidence in their ability to scale this business and sustain in the medium- to long-term," remarked Navas Ebin, Managing Director of APAC for Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.

Abhishek Sharma, Co-Founder and COO of Fashinza said, "As we focus on expanding our presence in international markets, including the USA, we are excited to partner with Liquidity Group to support our growth and to bring our innovative manufacturing solutions to a global audience."

Fashinza will use the capital to meet its growing international working capital requirements. "Our capital is non-asset based and will hence support Fashinza to grow their business internationally in the most capital-efficient manner," said Navas Ebin.

“Fashinza is a promising pre-unicorn with global aspirations. Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group have been supporting companies like Fashinza to transition into becoming truly global businesses, and the prospects for a long-term partnership with the company are exciting," added Nir Shmueli, Investment Manager at Mars Growth Capital and Liquidity Group.

Liquidity Group is a pioneering technology firm that has become one of the key lenders to mid-market, and late-stage companies globally by automating the entire debt lending cycle. The funding will fuel Fashinza’s ongoing transition into a global business with significant operations in the USA, Gulf, and Europe.

Also Read:NSE has sought clarification from Adani Enterprises on report released by The Ken