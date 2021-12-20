FAQs | Zee Entertainment-Sony merger: Key things to know

A day ahead of the 90-day limit to complete due diligence, here the key questions answered on the Zee Entertainment-Sony deal:

Q. What is the current status of Zee Entertainment’s deal with Sony?

The 90 day exclusivity of non-binding bid a proposed merger with Sony ends on December 21, 2021. So technically a binding bid has to come before the deadline ends.

Q. What happens next?

If there is a binding offer from Sony, the board of ZEE will have to approve the contours and get approval from all other stakeholders including institutional investors like Invesco, which in an open letter had raised issues against the stake enhancement of the promoter family. Zee’s largest shareholder Invesco , however, seems to be taking a positive approach towards the deal, CNBC-TV18 said in a report.

Q. What if the deadline for the deal gets extended?

If the deadline is extended, the D-street will take this negatively (in the very near term) and will cast doubts on the proposed merger with Sony.

Q. How should investors approach the Zee stock?

If there is a binding offer from Sony for the merger, the stock is expected to be re-rated. According to a recent CLSA research note on Zee Entertainment, if the deal is sealed, the media company's valuation is likely to return to historical highs of 30x PE. CLSA has a 'buy' rating on ZEEL with a target of Rs 415 per share.