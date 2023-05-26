English
    FAME II: Greaves Electric Mobility told to return Rs 124 crore plus interest over norm violations
    In a letter to Greaves Cotton, written on May 25, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said it has proposed to deregister the company from FAME II. Shares of Greaves Cotton Ltd ended at Rs 148.45, up by Rs 0.95, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

    Diversified engineering firm Greaves Cotton Ltd (GCL) on Friday (May 26) said the Indian government has demanded a subsidiary amount of approximately Rs 124 crore along with interest for violations of Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd (GEMPL).

    In a letter to Greaves Cotton, written on May 25, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said it has proposed to deregister the company from FAME India Scheme Phase II as it failed to adhere to PMP guidelines.
    Also, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has directed GEMPL to deposit all the incentives claimed (approximately Rs 124 crore along with interest) under the said scheme to the MHI subject to submission of necessary representation.
