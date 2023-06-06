Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs, offer up to 9% yield

The IIFL bonds will be issued at a face value of Rs 1,000 and the minimum application size is Rs 10,000 across all categories. The public issue opens on June 9, 2023, and closes on June 22, with an option of early closure. Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd ended at Rs 475.80, up by Rs 5.50, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance Ltd on Tuesday, June 6, said it will open a public issue of secured bonds on June 9, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.

The bonds offer up to 9 percent yield and a high degree of safety, it said.

The company said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,500 crore).