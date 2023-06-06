CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsFairfax backed IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs, offer up to 9% yield

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs, offer up to 9% yield

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore via NCDs, offer up to 9% yield
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 6, 2023 8:01:16 PM IST (Updated)

The IIFL bonds will be issued at a face value of Rs 1,000 and the minimum application size is Rs 10,000 across all categories. The public issue opens on June 9, 2023, and closes on June 22, with an option of early closure. Shares of IIFL Finance Ltd ended at Rs 475.80, up by Rs 5.50, or 1.17 percent on the BSE.

Fairfax-backed IIFL Finance Ltd on Tuesday, June 6, said it will open a public issue of secured bonds on June 9, 2023, to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore, for the purpose of business growth and capital augmentation.

Live Tv

Loading...

The bonds offer up to 9 percent yield and a high degree of safety, it said.
The company said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with a green-shoe option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 1,200 crore (aggregating to a total of Rs 1,500 crore).
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X