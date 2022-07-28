Homebusiness newscompanies news

Facebook parent Meta posts first revenue decline in history

By AP  IST (Updated)
Meta's stock dropped slightly in after-hours trading following the results, suggesting Wall Street was largely expecting the weak earnings report.

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta posted its first revenue decline in history on Thursday, dragged by a drop in ad spending as the economy falters and as competition from rival TikTok intensifies.
The company earned profits of $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the April-June period. That's down 36 percent from $10.39 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue was $28.82 billion, down 1 percent from $29.08 billion a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.54 per share on revenue of $28.91 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. fell 58 cents to $169 in after-hours trading.
