Meta implements final phase of layoffs as part of strategic restructuring

In March, Meta made headlines by being the first major player in the technology industry to unveil a second wave of significant job cuts. This decision came after the company had previously let go of over 11,000 employees during the autumn period.

Meta Platforms Inc. has commenced the final phase of a three-part series of layoffs on Wednesday, as per sources. This action is in line with their previously announced strategy in March to cut down 10,000 job positions.

In March, Meta made headlines by being the first major player in the technology industry to unveil a second wave of significant job cuts. This decision came after the company had previously let go of over 11,000 employees during the autumn period.

As a result of these layoffs, Meta's workforce was reduced to a level comparable to its size in mid-2021, which marked a significant contrast to its rapid expansion in personnel since 2020.

On Wednesday, numerous employees affected by the recent layoffs at Meta took to professional networking platforms like LinkedIn to share the news of their job loss.

This particular round of layoffs was anticipated to have a significant impact on departments such as ad sales, marketing, and partnerships, leading to a substantial reduction in personnel within those teams.

In March, Meta's Chief Executive, Mark Zuckerberg, announced that the majority of the company's layoffs in the second round would occur in three separate phases spanning several months.

The process is expected to mostly conclude by May, although there might be additional smaller rounds of layoffs that continue afterward.

The recent cuts at Meta have predominantly affected non-engineering positions, further emphasising the significance of software developers within the organization.

Mark Zuckerberg, in March, made a commitment to significantly reorganise the company's business teams and revert to a "more ideal balance" between engineers and other roles.

During a recent company town hall, executives revealed that the organisation made significant cuts to its technology teams. Surprisingly, non-engineering positions such as content design and user experience research were the hardest hit among these targeted reductions.

During a recent town hall, Mark Zuckerberg disclosed that around 4,000 individuals were let go from their positions in the April layoffs. This came after the recruiting teams had already experienced a smaller reduction in March.

The layoffs at Meta occurred as a result of dwindling revenue growth over several months, aggravated by the impact of high inflation and a decrease in digital advertising due to the waning e-commerce boom caused by the pandemic.