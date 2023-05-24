Meta implements final phase of layoffs as part of strategic restructuring

In March, Meta made headlines by being the first major player in the technology industry to unveil a second wave of significant job cuts. This decision came after the company had previously let go of over 11,000 employees during the autumn period.

Meta Platforms Inc. has commenced the final phase of a three-part series of layoffs on Wednesday, as per sources. This action is in line with their previously announced strategy in March to cut down 10,000 job positions.

