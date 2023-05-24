English
homebusiness Newscompanies NewsMeta implements final phase of layoffs as part of strategic restructuring

Meta implements final phase of layoffs as part of strategic restructuring

Meta implements final phase of layoffs as part of strategic restructuring
By Anand Singha  May 24, 2023 8:16:52 PM IST (Published)

In March, Meta made headlines by being the first major player in the technology industry to unveil a second wave of significant job cuts. This decision came after the company had previously let go of over 11,000 employees during the autumn period.

Meta Platforms Inc. has commenced the final phase of a three-part series of layoffs on Wednesday, as per sources. This action is in line with their previously announced strategy in March to cut down 10,000 job positions.

As a result of these layoffs, Meta's workforce was reduced to a level comparable to its size in mid-2021, which marked a significant contrast to its rapid expansion in personnel since 2020.

