In a jolt to retail giant Amazon, Staten Island workers in New York in the US have voted to form a trade union with a thumping majority. This is the first time since the company was incorporated in 1994 that its workers in any area of the US have been able to form a union.

As expected, the move didn’t go down well with the behemoth. "We're disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees," the retail behemoth said in a statement,

This has been the official stand of the company, which is the second-largest private employer in the US, towards unionising attempts since the beginning.

It says a unionised workforce impacts "the rapid pace of innovation in its warehouses and the importance of direct communication between managers and employees".

Amazon never limited itself to just denouncing unions, according to media reports and whistleblowers. The Jeff Bezos-founded company actively deploys mechanisms to discourage unionising of employees.

But, observers now feel that the forming of an Amazon employee union in Staten Island will have a domino effect and more such groups will soon come up, giving more power to workers.

How Amazon crushes attempts to unionise?

According to accounts of several former Amazon workers, the company always downplays attempts of its employees to form a trade union. Amid a union push in Alabama in 2016 , the company had issued a statement saying a "majority of our employees" don't want unions. In the same year in Chester (England), a worker who was leading a union drive was allegedly told by his manager that he was on the verge of being fired. Six months after the incident, he was actually fired.

Other tactics used by the company (as per media reports and social media posts) to prevent unionising of its employees include threatening with unspecified reprisals, engaging in employee surveillance, and restricting activities like "hushed conversations", "small group huddles", "dawdling in the bathroom", and others.

Amazon also takes several other measures to thwart the efforts of union canvassers. The company officials even threatened them. According to former employees, ahead of the day to vote for or against a union, they were reportedly given threats like “you vote for a union, every one of you will be looking for a job tomorrow”.

An ex-employee even claimed that union supporters were described as “cancer and a disease to Amazon" by the company. Later, in a filing to the labour board, Amazon said it had investigated the claim but couldn't substantiate it.

A major factor behind employees not going "out of their way" to form unions has been unemployment, especially after the 2008 global crisis. For a few years after the 2008 recession, there were no united protests about working conditions.

Union organisers in the US have often claimed that Amazon spends "oodles of money to scare the hell out of employees". During a union drive in Bessemer (Alabama), Amazon allegedly put up wall postings like -- “Where will your dues go?” or “Unions can’t. We can”.

They used every trick available to scare or keep off union canvassers. In December 2020, a pro-union group said that Amazon asked county officials to increase “green times” on the warehouse stoplight to clear the parking lot faster. This allegedly helped Amazon keep its workers (potential pro-union voters) away from union canvassers.

Not to forget, America's National Labor Relations Board has no power to impose monetary penalties. Nonetheless, in 2021, US President Joe Biden, without naming Amazon, said, "You know, every worker should have a free and fair choice to join a union. The law guarantees that choice."

Why the need for unions?

There have been multiple accounts of Amazon making its employees overwork. It has often been reported that workers are not even allowed loo breaks at several facilities. In 2020, around 240 workers at Amazon's Toronto facility got infected with COVID "due to lack of proper safety conditions".

A former Amazon employee-turned-whistleblower told media houses that supervisors would send emails with subject headings like -- YOU CAN SLEEP WHEN YOU’RE DEAD. Besides, Amazon managers openly warn recruits that if they like things comfortable, the job would be "perhaps impossible" for them.

It is also alleged that employee complaints are not appreciated at Amazon. The company has been accused of posting such warnings on walls -- “If you go negative, your employment status will be reviewed for termination.”