Experian launches service to check credit score for free on WhatsApp; Details here

2 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

The company called the initiative "a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime".

Data analytics and decisioning company Experian India has become country's first credit bureau offering free credit score checking service on WhatsApp, the company announced on November 9. Experian is also India's first credit bureau to be licensed under the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005.

The company called the initiative "a quick, secure, and convenient way to access one’s Experian credit report anywhere, anytime". It added: "Consumers can check their Experian credit report, track any irregularities, detect fraud immediately and rebuild their credit score, enabling them to gain control of their credit profile."
Here's how consumers can check their credit scores for free on WhatsApp 
  • Send ‘Hey’ to Experian India’s WhatsApp number +91-9920035444
  • Share a few basic details, such as your name, e-mail ID, and phone number
  • Receive your Experian credit score via WhatsApp instantly
  • Request a password-protected copy of the Experian credit report which will be sent to your registered e-mail ID
    • "By being able to check their credit scores for free via WhatsApp, Indian consumers can access their credit information in real-time, helping them make informed credit decisions, instil good financial habits, and enjoy the benefits of maintaining a good credit score – empowering them to improve their financial health and transform their lives," said Neeraj Dhawan, Country Manager, Experian India.
    Also Read: Punjab and Sind Bank offers 5 special fixed deposit schemes — Check benefits here
