Expect real estate booking value upswing in FY24: Century Textiles CFO

Sounding especially bullish about the real estate business, Snehal Shah, CFO, Century Textiles & Industries (a part of the Aditya Birla Group), told CNBC-TV18 that the company is focusing on signing more deals and ensuring that the ongoing projects are completed on time

Century Textiles and Industries, a part of the Aditya Birla Group, on October 26 reported a 59.38 percent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 69.97 crore for the July-September quarter. The profit stood at Rs 43.9 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Snehal Shah, CFO, Century Textiles & Industries told CNBC-TV18 that although the export business in The United States and the European markets have been hit, the domestic apparel business has kept the company in line with last year’s numbers.

“What has hit us on the revenue side is the export market; we export home linen to the US and European markets. So there is a bit of a slowdown over there and that is hitting us, but our turnover, actually from last year, has gone up in the domestic apparel business. We will be more or less able to manage the revenues in terms of last year for the entire year,” said Shah.

He added that in terms of the export business, the company expects to see some uptick post-Christmas.

Century Textiles primarily works in textiles, pulp and paper and realty businesses. Shah added that he expects the paper business to maintain the 20 percent plus margin, raising the overall margin for the company to more than 15 percent for the year.

Pulp and paper

The company's revenue from its pulp and paper business for the July-September quarter surged 37 percent to Rs 942 crore compared to Rs 686 crore reported in the corresponding period a year ago.

Sales grew by 45 percent year-on-year (YoY) in the second quarter of the financial year 2023 and EBITDA for the quarter ended September 20, 2022, stood at Rs 193 crore, climbing 69 percent from the year-ago period. The plant achieved overall capacity utilisation of 96 percent.

“The cash cow is our paper business and it gives us between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore free cash flow every year, which is extremely helpful for us to finance at least a substantial part of our real estate growth,” said Shah.

Real estate fillip

In the real estate business, the company achieved sales (booking value) of Rs 561 crore in the July-September quarter. The business received significant contributions from the Birla Niyaara (Worli) project, which has achieved cumulative sales of Rs 1,766 crore till Q2 FY23, Century Textiles said in a regulatory filing.

Talking about the real estate business, Shah mentioned that the company will meet last year’s booking value.

“We have done close to Rs 1000 crore for the half year so far and we expect to more or less meet last year's booking value considering the launches that we are already in,” added Shah.

He said the company expects to see a boost in real estate booking value for the financial year 2024, gaining from the deals signed this year which will be launched next year.

“We have two projects in the completion stage. Therefore, we are focusing on two aspects. One is on signing more deals. Second, ensuring that we complete our projects on time,” said Shah.

Also read: Century Textile optimistic about paper segment demand as supply disruptions ease