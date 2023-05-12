English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsExpect financial year 2023 24 margins at 25 percent, High end testing aiding revenue per patient: Dr. Lal PathLabs

Expect financial year 2023-24 margins at 25 percent, High end testing aiding revenue per patient: Dr. Lal PathLabs

Expect financial year 2023-24 margins at 25 percent, High end testing aiding revenue per patient: Dr. Lal PathLabs
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ekta Batra  May 12, 2023 11:42:44 AM IST (Published)

Dr. Lal PathLabs says competitive intensity has reduced and witnessed a flat pattern between third and fourth quarters of 2022-23 for non-COVID revenue. Further, revenue per patient is aided by bundled packages and mix changes. Company is also confident of sustaining growth seen in the past, while volume growth is expected at 8 to 9 percent.

"Expect financial year 2023-24 margins at 25 percent" Om Manchanda, Dr. Lal PathLabs said in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on Friday. The diagnostics and related healthcare tests provider declared its fourth quarter results on Thursday and the stock is trading 1 percent higher on the exchanges on Friday at 10:30 am.

Live Tv

Loading...

The company's consolidated net profit declined 7.5 percent to Rs 56.7 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022 — much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll of Rs 65.7 crore. This is the sixth consecutive fall in quarterly profit as a continued slide in income from COVID-related testing outpaced growth in its core business. Revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 491 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 485.5 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal Pathlabs said in a statement.
Dr. Lal PathLabs is the first among its peers to report results and will set the tone for an intensely competitive industry that made large gains during the pandemic.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X