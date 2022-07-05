Exotel appoints Adarsh Dikshith as chief financial officer

Exotel, the global leader in emerging markets for Customer Engagement Platforms (CEP), appointed Adarsh Dikshith as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on Tuesday. This is Exotel's fourth significant executive appointment in recent years.

Adarsh joins Exotel as it attempts to place itself on a hypergrowth trajectory following its $100 Mn fundraising in multiple rounds. The company is currently making a strong effort to increase its global reach while growing at a 70 percent year-over-year rate.

Exotel, a leader in emerging markets that powers communication for 90 percent of India's consumer unicorns, is vigorously defending its lead through strategic investments. The company recently acquired a virtual telecom operator license from the DoT (Department of Telecom) India.

According to the company, Adarsh has more than 24 years of expertise working with businesses to help them grow beyond their geographies and maturity stages.

He had previously driven Financial transformation serving as CFO with software and finance companies like Blue Yonder, Allianz, and The Math Company. Adarsh joins Exotel from HighRadius, where he was responsible for overseeing the Finance department's planning and preparation for going public.

“We are in the business of driving the future of customer engagement technologies in emerging markets. We are building products that will significantly enhance automation for our customers who have so far been underserved with sub-par solutions,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder & CEO of Exotel.

He added, “Adarsh has a lifetime of experience in capital allocation on behalf of world-class enterprise SaaS companies. With Adarsh, we look forward to shipping high-quality products faster to our users.”

The company aspires to reach an ARR of $200 million over the following four years from its current revenue of $60 Million ARR.

“The world over, Customers will assume centre stage and hence customer experience will move to the centre of the organisations,” said Adarsh Dikshith commenting on his new role.

“Exotel understands the need for and importance of seamless customer engagement and experience across a multitude of channels and customer touch points. With its category-leading full stack product suite, Exotel is decisively well placed to assume market leadership - domestic and international - in this space. I am excited and eager to be part of the accelerated journey of profitable growth and market leadership," he added.

