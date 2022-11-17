    English
    business News

    Exide Industries to spend over Rs 6,000 crore for Lithium ion cell manufacturing foray

    Exide Industries to spend over Rs 6,000 crore for Lithium ion cell manufacturing foray

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Hormaz Fatakia

    Shares of Exide are trading at a 52-week high.

    Battery manufacturer Exide Industries Ltd. laid out a detailed roadmap for its Lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility during an analyst call. The company mentioned that it would require a capex of Rs 4,000 crore for the first phase of the 6 GWh Lithium-ion cell plant. Exide recently began work on its first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility at the Hi-Tech Defense & Aerospace park Phase 2, Bengaluru.
    The first phase of the said plant will begin by the second half of the financial year 2025, and the management expects the production to stabilise by the financial year 2026.
    Exide will also spend another Rs 2,000 crore for the second phase of this plant. The management also mentioned that it has reached out to several OEMs with regard to its lithium-ion plants and that they have received strong interest from its legacy automotive customers.
    The company's Joint Venture, Nexcharge, is already supplying EV batteries to buses, four-wheelers and two-wheelers. Nexcharge is an exclusive joint venture between Exide and Leclanche SA, based in Switzerland.
    Exide Industries reported a 13 percent growth in standalone sales for the September quarter, led by an uptick in volumes and pricing strategies of the company.
    EBITDA, or operating profit, was flat, but the margin contracted 150 basis points from last year to 11.1 percent, despite lower finance costs. Total expenses for the period increased by 15 percent and the company mentioned that higher input costs hurt margins year-on-year.
    However, compared to the June quarter, the margin has expanded by 120 basis points due to easing raw material prices and various cost optimisation strategies to lower fixed costs.
    The management during the earnings call also mentioned that the margin for the lead acid business is improving and that demand is likely to remain buoyant over the medium term.
    Shares of Exide Industries are trading at a 52-week high, gaining 2.3 percent to Rs 186.40.
