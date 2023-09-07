CNBC TV18
Exide Industries invests Rs 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via rights issue

Exide Industries invests Rs 100 crore in subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via rights issue

EESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exide Industries, specialises in the manufacturing of advanced battery cells. Shares of Exide Industries Ltd ended at Rs 274.05, up by Rs 1.05, or 0.38 percent on the BSE.

Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Sept 7, 2023 7:22:45 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read


Storage battery major Exide Industries Ltd (EIL) on Thursday (September 7) said it has made a strategic investment of Rs 100 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), through a rights issue.

"3,22,58,065 equity shares of Rs 10 each were acquired at a premium of Rs 21 each aggregating to Rs 100,00,00,015, " Exide Industries said in a regulatory filing.


EESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EIL, specialises in the manufacturing of advanced battery cells, including cylindrical, pouch, and prismatic types. Additionally, EESL is engaged in the production, assembly, and sale of battery modules, battery packs, and related activities.

As of the date of the investment, EESL reported a paid-up equity share capital of Rs 374.40 crore, with a net worth of Rs 655.20 crore as of March 31, 2023. While EESL's turnover for the same period was not disclosed, it did report a loss after tax of Rs 59.81 crore for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

This investment by EIL in EESL's equity share capital through a rights issue will not be categorised as a related party transaction. Notably, neither the promoter nor the promoter group or group companies have any vested interest in this transaction.

The equity shares stemming from this investment were officially allocated on September 7, 2023. As a result of this investment, EIL's shareholding in EESL remains unchanged at 100 percent, the company said.

Shares of Exide Industries Ltd ended at Rs 274.05, up by Rs 1.05, or 0.38 percent, on the BSE.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
