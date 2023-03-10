'Exhilarating ride,' says Sanjiv Mehta after HUL names Rohit Jawa as his successor

Sanjiv Mehta put up a LinkedIn post shortly after Hindustan Unilever announced that Rohit Jawa would succeed him as the new MD & CEO from June 27 — where he listed his various experiences and challenges across Asia and Africa.

"It has been a most exhilarating ride of 31 years of which for 21 years have had the privilege of serving Unilever's businesses in 25 countries in various parts of the world as the CEO," wrote Sanjiv Mehta in a LinkedIn post, shortly after Hindustan Unilever announced that Rohit Jawa would succeed him as the new MD & CEO from June 27.

Mehta called it an "end of an inning." He said serving the business in South Asia, including as the executive chairman, CEO and president of HUL for the last 10 years was an honour of a lifetime. "It has been one of the longest tenures in the illustrious history of Hindustan Unilever," he said, adding that he also had the pleasure of being the first incumbent HUL CEO to be on the executive board of Unilever.

Mehta believes Unilever is not just like any company, it is an institution where purpose and values take centre stage. "It is a beacon of diversity and inclusion," he said in his post.

He listed his experiences and challenges during his stints in different countries:

Unilever Bangladesh:

Mehta said he took over as the chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh in the early years of this millennium. "We turned around a business which was reeling and in deep trouble into one of the finest companies in the country while delivering mid-teens growth," he said.

Philippines

During his tenure as the chairman and CEO of Unilever in Philippines, Mehta said he fought a pitched battle and took over the biggest category's leadership from their arch-rival, which went down as one of the finest victories in marketing folklore.

North Africa and Middle East

"During my time as chairman of Unilever North Africa and Middle East we navigated the financial crisis and the Arab Spring and despite the massive crisis in the region, delivered market beating double-digit growth over the five years," he said.

On India business

Mehta said that in 10 years in India, the company added 4 billion euros (Rs 32,000 crore) to its turnover, increasing it by 2.3X. "We improved our EBITDA margin by 860 bps and EBITDA by 3.5X in the last 10 years. The market capitalisation increased by 5X . Just the market cap increase in the last 10 years would have made HUL the 10th most valuable company in the country," he said, adding, that it is not just the numbers but the capabilities Unilever has built to reinvent the company.

Mehta said his story is the story of a great team that worked with commitment, passion, loyalty and perseverance. "I am extremely proud of each one of them for giving their best. Our philosophy of aligning with the national agenda under a simple but profound principle of what is good for India is good for HUL has held us in good stead. I will go with a comfort that our business today is much stronger than ever before and our impact on the country and society much larger," he said.

"I would like to welcome my successor, Rohit Jawa. I am sure under him new records will be set and the business will go further and higher," he said.

Mehta said he is excited and looking forward to his next inning. Quoting Robert Frost, he said, "Miles to go before sleep."

