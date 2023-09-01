Exclusive: Torrent Pharma likely submitted non-binding bid to acquire stake in Cipla

2 Min Read
Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharma has likely submitted a non-binding bid for Cipla, and started a due diligence of the pharma company.
Torrent Pharma is said to be looking to acquire a controlling stake in the fourth-largest domestic pharma company. Cipla's revenue in financial year 2023 is more than double that of Torrent Pharma. As per reports, Torrent Pharma is exploring ways to form a consortium with other private equity funds, which includes the likes of Blackstone and Baing PE Asia-EQT.
Earlier, it was reported that Torrent Pharma has likely entered the fray to acquire Hamied family's stake in Cipla. The Hamied family's stake in Cipla currently stands at 33.47 percent. Calculations suggest that the new potential owner may have to invest as much as $7.06 billion for a 59.47 percent stake.
Torrent Pharma is expected to make a decision on a binding bid in the coming weeks and is said to be evaluating funding options for the bid. The pharma company is in talks with 3-4 private equities and international institutions.
Torrent Pharma sees only about five percent of India sales overlap with Cipla. The Rs 624.09 billion market capitalisation company sees Cipla’s reach in India and US as a key opportunity.
CNBC-TV18 reached out to both Torrent and Cipla, and is awaiting comments.
If the deal goes through, this would be the largest Indian pharma deal in nearly a decade. However, Chairman YK Hamied, in his address at Cipla's Annual General Meeting, called any potential developments with regards to promoter stake sale as 'speculative.'
In case the deal is done, the merged entity will become the second-largest pharma company in India, seconded only by Sun Pharma in terms of revenue.
