Exclusive: DHFL lenders likely to be repaid by Piramal Group this week

Creditors of Dewan Housing Corporation Ltd (DHFL) are likely to receive the money this week from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, CNBC-TV18 has learned.

Transaction document to implement Piramal Group's resolution plan signed by the lenders, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Earlier in June, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday cleared Piramal Group’s resolution plan for Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), with certain conditions.

Piramal Capital & Housing Ltd, is a subsidiary of billionaire Ajay Piramal-promoted Piramal Enterprises Ltd.