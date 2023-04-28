3 Min(s) Read
Ola has seen many senior level exits in the recent months in May last year Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment. These exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.
Ola has seen many senior level employees exiting the company recently. Ola Electric’s human resources (HR) director Ranjit Kondeshan’s exit from the electric mobility company was reported in July last year, just 14 months after he had joined the firm. Additionally, at the same time, it was also announced that Yashwant Kumar, who was Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at the company, had also quit.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Then, in May last year, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment.
These exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.