Exclusive | Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola will never be a 9-5 company despite a slew of top-level exits

Exclusive | Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola will never be a 9-5 company despite a slew of top-level exits
By Shereen Bhan  Apr 28, 2023 5:16:25 PM IST (Updated)

Ola has seen many senior level exits in the recent months in May last year Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment. These exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.

Ola has seen many senior level employees exiting the company recently. Ola Electric’s human resources (HR) director Ranjit Kondeshan’s exit from the electric mobility company was reported in July last year, just 14 months after he had joined the firm. Additionally, at the same time, it was also announced that Yashwant Kumar, who was Senior Director and Business Head for Charging Networks at the company, had also quit.

Then, in May last year, Ola Cars CEO Arun Sirdeshmukh resigned from his position less than a year after his appointment.
These exits have turned out to be a learning experience for the company, though.
X