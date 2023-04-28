Exclusive | Bhavish Aggarwal says I don’t need to raise money in an IPO

Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola ride sharing business is likely to be listed next year. Ola was IPO ready for ride sharing business but plan deferred due to Russia Ukraine war. "Financials are strong, do not need to raise money via an IPO"
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs in an interaction with CNBC-TV18 says "I don’t need to raise money in an IPO". He says his business has cash flowing through and hence the IPO was pushed. "My businesses are throwing up cash. Hence I decided to delay it by at least a year or by the time the market settles down." He adds that his investors are comfortable with the performance of his business and hence Ola has not raised money on the ride-hailing side.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands
Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between
Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
Ola has sold over 2 lakh scooters and is working at closer to 100 percent capacity. The company is looking at increasing capacity from 0.5 million to up to 2 million in phase two in 2023, while Phase three may take capacity to over 3 million units.
Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola ride sharing business is likely to be listed next year. Ola was IPO ready for ride sharing business but plan deferred due to Russia Ukraine war. "Financials are strong, do not need to raise money via an IPO"
Also read: Exclusive | Bhavish Aggarwal says Ola will never be a 9-5 company despite a slew of top-level exits
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!