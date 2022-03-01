Ashneer Grover attacks Rajnish Kumar: 'No confidentiality maintained; complicit in media leaks'

Controversy embroiled entrepreneur and co-founder of BharatPe, Ashneer Grover, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, attacked former SBI chief and BharatPe board chairman Rajnish Kumar of leaking information about the ongoing review against him to the media.

"Every single piece of paper with respect to the review is being leaked to the media. No confidentiality was been maintained in this entire process," said Grover.

Arguing his side of the story, Grover said that Rajnish Kumar was a capable person who at SBI handled a much bigger company than BharatPe but there were no leaks there.

"Either you are incapable - which Rajnish Kumar is not, or you are complicit in the media leaks... Rajnish Kumar would have handled over 10 lakh employees at SBI but we wouldn't hear about things going bad there," he said.

Grover says that it is his love for BharatPe and "the loss of class in this battle" that made him decide to quit as the MD of the company.

He also clarified that he has decided to move on and is not interested in a legal battle.