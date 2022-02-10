Ex-Morgan Stanley strategist Ruchir Sharma to join Rockefeller International as chairman

Ruchir Sharma, internationally renowned fund manager and market commentator, will join Rockefeller Capital Management as the managing director and chairman, Rockefeller International, announced president and CEO Gregory Fleming on Thursday.

The former Morgan Stanley strategist will serve as an advisor to help expand the firm’s global business starting February 14.

According to a company statement, Sharma also plans to form an investment company, Breakout Capital, in which Rockefeller Capital Management will be a partner. At Rockefeller Capital Management, he will report to Fleming and will be part of the firm’s management committee.

Ruchir brings not only great investing skills but additional intellectual firepower to the firm,” Fleming said, adding that his position reinforces the company’s commitment to global markets.

The 47-year-old’s will join Rockefeller International after a 25-year stint at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where he was most recently the Head of Emerging Markets and Chief Global Strategist.

At Morgan Stanley, Sharma managed nearly $20 billion in assets and helped launch several new products including an Emerging Leaders fund, a Frontier Markets strategy, and a Special Situations fund, according to the statement.

He used to manage a 40-person team based in New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and Mumbai. He also developed a framework of rules for identifying the emerging and developed markets most likely to underperform and outperform in the coming years.

Sharma is a prominent writer and author on the global economy and markets. He was a regular contributor with The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal for many years. He is currently a contributing editor at The Financial Times. He’s the award-winning author of two global best-sellers, “The Rise and Fall of Nations” and “Breakout Nations.”