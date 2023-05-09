Eveready Industries reports loss of Rs 14 crore in Q4; revenue jumps 18% to Rs 286 crore

Eveready Industries’ also reported a loss of a crore in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and ammoratisation (EBITDA), as compared to a loss of Rs 35.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Battery and lighting products manufacturers Eveready Industries, on Tuesday, announced its quarter-ending March (Q4FY23) financial results.

The Kolkata-headquartered company saw a loss of over 14 crore against a loss of Rs 38.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company reported a profit of over Rs 5 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the company saw a surge of over 18 percent in its revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 286.2 crore as compared to Rs 242.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Eveready Industries’ also reported a loss of a crore in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and ammoratisation (EBITDA), as compared to a loss of Rs 35.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Last year in August, Eveready Industries roped in Anand Burman as Chairman.

Set up in 1905, Eveready Industries India Limited (EIIL) manufactures and markets batteries and lighting products. The company also manufactures photogravure plates, castings, carbon electrodes and related products.

The stock of Eveready Industries settled at Rs 299.05 apiece, down nearly eight percent, when the market closed today, May 9, 2023.