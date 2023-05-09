Eveready Industries reports loss of Rs 14 crore in Q4; revenue jumps 18% to Rs 286 crore

Eveready Industries’ also reported a loss of a crore in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and ammoratisation (EBITDA), as compared to a loss of Rs 35.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Battery and lighting products manufacturers Eveready Industries, on Tuesday, announced its quarter-ending March (Q4FY23) financial results.

The Kolkata-headquartered company saw a loss of over 14 crore against a loss of Rs 38.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, the company reported a profit of over Rs 5 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the company saw a surge of over 18 percent in its revenue from operations, which came in at Rs 286.2 crore as compared to Rs 242.2 crore in the same quarter last year.